Texas couple uses vehicle to stop SUV after driver suffers medical emergency

The Brief A San Antonio couple used their truck to intentionally stop a swerving SUV on I-410 after realizing the driver was unconscious behind the wheel. The driver was reportedly suffering a medical episode and received immediate aid from a passing nurse before being transported to a hospital. The current condition of the hospitalized driver remains unknown following the mid-highway rescue on Thursday.



On Thursday, March 5, 2026, a couple driving down Interstate-410 in San Antonio, Texas spotted, and captured on video, another vehicle swerving erratically, before making a split-second decision to intervene.

How the rescue unfolded

What we know:

A video was filmed by passenger, Andrea Walker, showing an SUV swerving and colliding with a barrier, just before the passenger and her husband quickly discussed the situation and drove close enough to see that the driver appeared to be incapacitated behind the wheel.

Walker's husband, Rene Villarreal Albe, was driving and made the decision to intervene and maneuver in front of the SUV, in an effort to slow him, and the incapacitated driver, down.

What they're saying:

"We saw a vehicle swerving and hitting the walls on the highway. We realized that the driver was unconscious, and we stopped the vehicle with our Dodge pickup truck," Walker told one media outlet.

Medical emergency behind the wheel

Dig deeper:

According to local reports, the man was experiencing a medical episode. After Villarreal Albe and Walker halted his vehicle, a passing nurse stopped to render aid before he was transported to a hospital.

The condition of the man was unknown at the time of writing.