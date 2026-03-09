Texas couple uses vehicle to stop SUV after driver suffers medical emergency
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - On Thursday, March 5, 2026, a couple driving down Interstate-410 in San Antonio, Texas spotted, and captured on video, another vehicle swerving erratically, before making a split-second decision to intervene.
How the rescue unfolded
What we know:
A video was filmed by passenger, Andrea Walker, showing an SUV swerving and colliding with a barrier, just before the passenger and her husband quickly discussed the situation and drove close enough to see that the driver appeared to be incapacitated behind the wheel.
Walker's husband, Rene Villarreal Albe, was driving and made the decision to intervene and maneuver in front of the SUV, in an effort to slow him, and the incapacitated driver, down.
What they're saying:
"We saw a vehicle swerving and hitting the walls on the highway. We realized that the driver was unconscious, and we stopped the vehicle with our Dodge pickup truck," Walker told one media outlet.
Medical emergency behind the wheel
Dig deeper:
According to local reports, the man was experiencing a medical episode. After Villarreal Albe and Walker halted his vehicle, a passing nurse stopped to render aid before he was transported to a hospital.
The condition of the man was unknown at the time of writing.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Storyful.