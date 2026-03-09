Pflugerville water emergency: Bypass pipe being installed

The Brief Pflugerville still in Stage 3 water restrictions; water levels still dropping at Lake Pflugerville Restrictions are in place due to a broken water intake pipe A bypass pipe is being installed with goal of having water flowing again by Tuesday



The water crisis continues in Pflugerville as the water levels dropped further at Lake Pflugerville.

What we know:

There are several unrelated projects going on around the lake.

Stage 3 water restrictions were announced last week after an intake pipe that fills the lake broke while a smaller one was being repaired. The water flow was turned back on prematurely, according to city officials, causing the pipe to move and crack.

A bypass pipe is being installed to refill the lake with the goal of having water flowing again by Tuesday.

All outside residential water use is prohibited and violating the Stage 3 order comes with a hefty fine of up to $2,000 for repeat offenders.

As of Monday morning, 117 warnings have been issued, but no citations.

The Stage 3 restriction also prohibits activities on the water like fishing.

Local perspective:

The expanding shoreline was a big surprise for people who were out on the hiking trail, like Aly Hartman.

"Now that I see it, it hits Home that oh yeah we need to cut back. I was just thinking that to myself as I was walking thinking gosh I don’t know if I knew it was this bad. I saw a picture and I thought that can’t be real because how could it empty so fast," said Hartman.

What happens after the bypass pipe is installed has Steve Gallegos worried.

"I hope it bounces back. We already have water issues as it is here in Pflugerville rising rates. We’re wondering if this is gonna impact billing on top of that with an issue like this we’ll just have to see what happens. We are hopeful," said Gallegos.

Hartman commented on the warnings issued.

"I think a warning is good because I don’t think most people probably realize exactly the situation that’s going on. There’s a lot coming up into the news right now. The news that we all know so I think definitely a warning is good," said Hartman.

The Stage 3 restriction on fishing was a surprise for a man who showed up with a rod and reel in hand. He left with disappointment as his only catch of the day.