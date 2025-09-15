Hutto community pep rally kicks off homecoming week

The Brief Hutto High School hosted a community pep rally The pep rally kicked off spirit week, with the homecoming game on Friday Hutto will host Manor on Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.



Football season is in full swing, and Hutto High School is kicking off homecoming week with a big community celebration.

The band, drumline, high steppers, and cheerleaders fired up the crowd ahead of the big game Friday.

Hutto community pep rally

Local perspective:

The school said Monday night was a record turnout. The Hippo spirit was alive and loud at Memorial Stadium. It was all part of a community pep rally to kick off spirit week.

The evening began with a "meet the Hippos" event, giving fans a chance to meet athletes from every sport. From football to basketball to soccer and everything in between, everyone came out to show their Hippo pride.

"Parents and families and communities can come around and get to know the kids, get to see the kids and interact with them and interact with all the different coaches from different programs," said football coach Eli Reinhart.

The night capped off with a pep rally to build excitement for fall sports. The event also got the crowd excited ahead of the big homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 19 against Manor High School.

First-year football head coach, Eli Reinhart, says he’s grateful for the opportunity to lead the Hippos this year.

"It's really exciting to get off to a good start and just have an opportunity to be a head coach for the first time. I couldn’t have picked a better place, and I’m thankful that they gave me an opportunity here because it’s been nothing but great things so far," said Reinhart.

Parents say the community spirit is what makes Hutto feel special.

"Hutto's fairly small, but we feel really big community-wise. Everyone gets along, everyone loves one another. The school spirit all around Hutto is great," said Hutto parent Alina Dodge.

Coach Reinhart says that kind of support makes a difference on the field.

"It's like a small town environment for a big 6A school. You still have that kind of small town feel where people come up and really support in a big way. On Friday nights, you’re going to see the home bleachers packed at all sporting events. There’s a lot of great support," said coach Reinhart.

The Hippos host Manor for the homecoming game at Memorial Stadium on Friday night at 7 p.m.