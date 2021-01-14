I-35 to close near U.S. 183 overnight for sign installations

The northbound and southbound main lanes of I-35 near U.S. 183 in northeast Austin will be temporarily closed overnight for crews to install new overhead sign bridges, says TxDOT.

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 14 at 11 p.m., weather permitting, the southbound I-35 main lanes will be closed between Braker Lane and U.S. 183. The Braker Lane entrance ramp and US 183/St. Johns Avenue exit will also be closed.

Southbound I-35 traffic will detour to the frontage road at the Rundberg Lane exit and re-enter the main lanes at the Rundberg Lane entrance ramp.

TxDOT says there will also be rolling closures on the northbound I-35 main lanes between U.S. 290 East and Rundberg Lane. The rolling closures will be short, with main lanes being reopened as work is completed. The U.S. 290 East entrance ramp and northbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 183 flyover will also be closed.

Traffic wishing to access northbound U.S. 183 will travel through the intersection and use the next entrance ramp to access the main lanes.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m.

Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures and TxDOT is asking the traveling public to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone.

To learn more about the I-35 from Rundberg Lane to U.S. 290 East project, click here.

