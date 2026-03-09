Kyle man gets 25 years for shooting wife during argument in 2024

article

The Brief Kyle man gets 25 years in prison for shooting wife during argument Shooting happened in December 2024 Jury also learned about years of emotional, verbal and physical abuse



A Kyle man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting his wife during an argument in December 2024.

What we know:

73-ywar-old Rodger Wilder was found guilty by a jury of aggravated assault against a family member. That same jury returned the sentence on March 5.

The Hays County Criminal District Attorney's office says that on Dec. 2024, during an argument with his wife of 44 years, Wilder became enraged and strangled her, then shot her four times with a handgun at close range in the hip and abdomen.

Their son heard the shots and came downstairs to find Wilder standing over her with the gun, according to evidence at trial. Wilder had tried to claim she had attempted to die by suicide, but the son was able to disarm him and lock him outside while calling 911.

Officers and EMS took the wife to the hospital where she was able to receive medical treatment and survived.

The jury also heard testimony about years of emotional, verbal and physical abuse towards the wife by Wilder during the punishment phase.