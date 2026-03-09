Austin police make arrest in almost 2-year-old North Austin homicide

article

The Brief Man charged with first-degree murder in 2024 stabbing He allegedly killed his former roommate in North Austin, says APD



A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his former roommate almost two years ago in North Austin.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Homicide investigation in North Austin after man dies from injuries

What we know:

26-year-old Chance Barrett was arrested on Feb. 27 on an unrelated charge, says APD.

Barrett was formally charged with first-degree murder on March 2 in connection with the July 2024 death of 31-year-old Edgar Yudiel Granados.

The backstory:

Police said in 2024 that on July 12, around 4:02 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in a home in the 8200 block of Grayledge Drive, near Rutherford Lane.

The caller said someone had been stabbed, and the suspect ran away from the home.

When officers and ATCEMS arrived, they found Granados dead.

Granados' death was Austin's 33rd homicide of 2024.