I-35, near US 183, to temporarily close while guard rail installed

The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close I-35 near US 183 in alternating directions while crews install guard rail, weather permitting, for the new southbound I-35 to southbound US 183 flyover.

Beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 9 p.m., the southbound I-35 main lanes will close at Rundberg Lane. Traffic will detour to the southbound frontage road at the Rundberg Lane exit (#241) and reenter the main lanes at the next entrance ramp south of St. Johns Avenue. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

On Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m., the northbound I-35 main lanes will be closed between US 290 East and Rundberg Lane. The US 290 East entrance ramp and northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover will also be closed. Northbound I-35 traffic will detour to the frontage road at the US 183 exit (#239) and reenter the main lanes at the next entrance ramp just south of Rundberg Lane. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m.

Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asks the traveling public to be patient and remains aware when traveling through the work zone.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

To learn more about the I-35 from Rundberg Lane to US 290 East project, visit My35Construction.org.