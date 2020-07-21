'I can't do that, boss': Security footage shows FedEx driver refusing to help fallen 89-year-old

A FedEx delivery driver was caught on video refusing to assist an elderly man asking for help, after the man had fallen on his porch in Freeport, Texas over the weekend.

On July 18, a Ring doorbell camera recorded the exchange between the 89-year-old man and the FedEx employee.

Maria Kouches, the daughter of the elderly man, owns the Ring camera that captured the footage over the weekend.

In the video, Kouches’ father can be heard saying, “Hello, help, please. I need to get up.” The driver can be heard from a distance responding, “I can’t do that, boss.”

RELATED: Video shows 10-year-old boy stopping driveway basketball game to hide from passing police car

According to local media outlets, the father had fallen approximately 15 minutes prior to the delivery being made.

Advertisement

Maria shared that her father has dementia and trouble with his legs and that he may have been trying to go back inside the house when his legs gave out, local media reported.

According to Storyful, Kouches wrote in a Facebook post that the driver didn’t even “ring the doorbell or call 911!”

Kouches also told Storyful that her father is “doing fine” and wanted to “thank everyone for their concern.”

RELATED: Ring camera shows Amazon driver playing hopscotch after making delivery

FedEx issued the following statement in response to the incident: “We extend our thoughts and concerns for the well-being of the person depicted in this video. The safety of our team members and customers in the communities that we serve is our highest priority,” FedEx said.

The company said they will be “reviewing the circumstances behind this incident and will take the appropriate action.”

This story was written from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed to this story.