Man arrested, charged for stabbing roommate in Round Rock
article
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A man was arrested and charged after a stabbing in Round Rock, police said.
What we know:
Police said on March 15, around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Sam Bass Road.
When officers arrived, they found a victim with stab wounds after an argument with his roommate. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Juan Enrique Sanches. He was taken into custody and booked into the Williamson County Jail.
Sanches was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Source: Information from the Round Rock Police Department