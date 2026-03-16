Man arrested, charged for stabbing roommate in Round Rock

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The Brief A man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Round Rock police said on March 15, he stabbed his roommate after an argument The victim was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be OK



A man was arrested and charged after a stabbing in Round Rock, police said.

What we know:

Police said on March 15, around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Sam Bass Road.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with stab wounds after an argument with his roommate. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Juan Enrique Sanches. He was taken into custody and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Sanches was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.