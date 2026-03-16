Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested, charged for stabbing roommate in Round Rock

By
Published  March 16, 2026 7:10pm CDT
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin
article

51-year-old Juan Enrique Sanches

The Brief

    • A man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
    • Round Rock police said on March 15, he stabbed his roommate after an argument
    • The victim was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be OK

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A man was arrested and charged after a stabbing in Round Rock, police said. 

What we know:

Police said on March 15, around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Sam Bass Road. 

When officers arrived, they found a victim with stab wounds after an argument with his roommate. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Juan Enrique Sanches. He was taken into custody and booked into the Williamson County Jail. 

Sanches was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Source: Information from the Round Rock Police Department

Round RockCrime and Public Safety