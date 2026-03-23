Austin stalking suspect arrested, released on $1K bond

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The Brief Man accused of felony stalking released from jail on $1000 cash bond Police say additional cases may be connected to him "Significant tip" helped identify him, per APD



A man accused of felony stalking has been released from custody on a $1,000 cash bond.

Police say additional cases are believed to be connected to him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man caught peeping into multiple homes across Austin

What we know:

59-year-old Anthony Golden was arrested on March 20 and charged with one count of third-degree felony stalking.

APD says additional cases are believed to be connected to him and the investigation is active and ongoing.

A "significant tip" helped to identify Golden, says APD, which allowed detectives to further investigate and eventually arrest him.

According to Travis County court records, Golden posted a $1,000 cash-only bond and as of Monday, March 23, is not in the Travis County jail.

The backstory:

Earlier this month, Austin police requested the public's help in identifying a man seen peeping in windows across various neighborhoods.

Two of the most recent incidents occurred at the same location in the 4000 block of Avenue C over the past two months.

The latest reported incident took place on Feb. 17, 2026, at approximately 1:14 a.m. Then, the suspect returned to the same residence on March 4, 2026, around 12:35 a.m.

Police expressed concern regarding the suspect's possible possession of a handgun during a prior encounter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Golden and/or any related incidents should contact APD Special Victims Investigations Unit's Sgt. Hanna-Morris at 512-974-5068.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477.