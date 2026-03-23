Austin stalking suspect arrested, released on $1K bond
AUSTIN, Texas - A man accused of felony stalking has been released from custody on a $1,000 cash bond.
Police say additional cases are believed to be connected to him.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man caught peeping into multiple homes across Austin
What we know:
59-year-old Anthony Golden was arrested on March 20 and charged with one count of third-degree felony stalking.
APD says additional cases are believed to be connected to him and the investigation is active and ongoing.
A "significant tip" helped to identify Golden, says APD, which allowed detectives to further investigate and eventually arrest him.
According to Travis County court records, Golden posted a $1,000 cash-only bond and as of Monday, March 23, is not in the Travis County jail.
The backstory:
Earlier this month, Austin police requested the public's help in identifying a man seen peeping in windows across various neighborhoods.
Two of the most recent incidents occurred at the same location in the 4000 block of Avenue C over the past two months.
The latest reported incident took place on Feb. 17, 2026, at approximately 1:14 a.m. Then, the suspect returned to the same residence on March 4, 2026, around 12:35 a.m.
Police expressed concern regarding the suspect's possible possession of a handgun during a prior encounter.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding Golden and/or any related incidents should contact APD Special Victims Investigations Unit's Sgt. Hanna-Morris at 512-974-5068.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department and Travis County court records.