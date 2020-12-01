Decades-old barbecue joint damaged in overnight fire
AUSTIN, Texas - A decades-old barbecue restaurant was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.
The Austin Fire Department said a fire started at House Park Bar-B-Que around 12:30 am.
Investigators said the building had significant fire and smoke damage.
No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
Advertisement
According to the restaurant's website, House Park Bar-B-Que is home to the city's oldest barbecue pit. The restaurant opened in 1943.