IDEA Public Schools to host virtual 5K to benefit health initiative

IDEA Public Schools is set to host its first-ever virtual 5K Walk/Run in April to benefit its Healthy Kids Here initiative

IDEA says it has hosted an annual 5K run/walk in each of its large regions as part of its mission to become the healthiest district in the nation.

This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 5K will be virtual and participants can use their favorite trail, neighborhood, or gym to join in.

The event is set to start on Saturday, April 3 at 8 a.m. To register, click here.

All proceeds from this year’s 5K will go towards IDEA’s Healthy Kids Here Initiative, says the school district. The initiative began seven years ago with the goal of becoming the healthiest district in the country as IDEA believes that in order for students to get to and through college and beyond, they also need a foundation of knowledge and skills necessary to maintain their health.

ENTRY FEES

IDEA Student Fun Run: Free, does not include race shirt or bib

IDEA Student Competitors: $10, includes race shirt & bib

IDEA Staff & Families: $20, includes race shirt & bib

Community Members: $20, includes race shirt & bib

Paid participants will get an official IDEA 5K shirt and bib. The first 300 registrants will get an official IDEA 5K medal.