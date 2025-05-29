InfoWars writer shooting: Austin police make new arrest

The Brief Austin police are expected to release new information and announce an additional arrest in the March fatal shooting of InfoWars writer Jamie White. White was reportedly shot while interrupting a vehicle burglary. Police will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to provide updates on the investigation.



Police are expected to release new information about the investigation into the shooting of an InfoWars writer in South Austin.

An additional arrest has been made in the shooting of Jamie White outside his apartment, police say.

You will be able to watch the police news conference at 11:30 a.m. on this page.

Jamie White murder

The backstory:

Austin police say investigators believe Jamie White was shot and killed when he interrupted suspects possibly burglarizing his vehicle.

At around 11:56 p.m. on March 9, APD responded to a call about a shooting at the Chandelier Apartments at 2336 Douglas Street. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as White, lying on the ground in the parking lot with apparent trauma to his body.

White was taken to a local hospital where he later died at 12:19 a.m. March 10.

Eloy Camarillo, 17, was arrested and charged with capital murder on April 30.

A juvenile suspect was arrested on May 6.

Camarillo admitted that he and others were trying to steal White’s Kia and take it for a joyride. When White confronted the group, he was shot.