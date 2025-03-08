International Women's Day rally to be held at UT Austin

article

The Brief Saturday is International Women's Day. A rally will be held at UT Austin. It is expected to begin at 3 p.m. at the Littlefield Fountain.



Organizers are planning to hold a rally at UT Austin on Saturday for International Women's Day.

UT International Women's Day Rally

What to Expect:

The rally was organized by the student organization Austin Students for a Democratic Society.

Organizers say the rally is "in response to the attacks on women's rights nationwide and in our state."

The protesters are expected to call on Texas politicians to reverse a near total abortion ban in the state, take steps to reduce inequality in the workplace and increase access to contraception.

Representatives from student and community organizations are both expected to speak.

The rally will be held at the Littlefield Fountain on the University of Texas campus starting at 3 p.m.