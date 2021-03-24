Investigation continues after shooting at Barbershop at Midtown

Austin police are continuing the investigation into the shooting that took place in North Austin which left 4 injured.

At approximately 8:01 p.m. on Friday, March 12, Austin police responded to multiple shooters at the Barbershop at Midtown, which is located at 7408 Cameron Road. Upon arrival, officers learned that two suspects approached the northeast side of the building and fired their weapons at patrons standing on the porch.

Police say three males were struck before the two suspects retreated behind the building to fire at customers who were attempting to flee out the back door. One additional male was shot during the second volley of gunfire, according to police. Austin-Travis County EMS says it transported three victims to an area hospital and one transported himself.

APD says all the victims, except one, were treated and released.

The remaining victim is in critical condition.

Police say two vehicles, pictured below, that are linked to the attack were seen driving away from the scene immediately after:

A newer model, dark-colored four-door sedan - possibly a Hyundai

A light-colored four-door sedan - possibly a Honda Accord between the model years 2010 and 2015.

Suspect one is described as:

Black male

Estimated to be between 6' and 6'2"

Thin build

Sharp facial features - particularly his nose

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and carrying a rife - possibly Draco style

Suspect two is described as:

Black male

Early 20s

Estimated to be between 5'7" and 5'9"

Flat nose and wide lips

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and carrying a handgun or pistol

Police say If you spot either of the suspects involved in this violent attack or the vehicles, do not approach. Call 911 immediately instead.

Investigators also say they want to speak with a person of interest in this incident.

He is pictured below and is described as:

Black male

Mid-to-late 20s

Thick build

Short hair, beard, and mustache

Last seen wearing a tank top, sweatpants, and tennis shoes

Drove the light-colored sedan

Police say the motive for this attack is still under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.