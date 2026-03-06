Texas AG investigating Austin ISD over alleged 'biological male' using girls' restrooms, locker rooms

The Brief Austin ISD put on notice over citizen complaint regarding violations of SB 8 SB 8 or the Texas Women's Privacy Act requires state agencies, political subdivisions to separate private spaces based on biological sex AISD now has 15 days to comply with the notice or face daily fines of $5,000



Austin ISD has been put on notice by the Texas Attorney General over a citizen complaint regarding violations of the Texas Women's Privacy Act, or Senate Bill 8.

What they're saying:

The AG's office says the complaint alleges that both the district and Austin High School have been made aware that a "biological male" has been using girls' restrooms and locker rooms.

According to the AG's office, this is in direct violation of Senate Bill 8, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in September during the second special session of the 89th Texas Legislature.

SB 8 requires state agencies and political subdivisions, including school districts, to "designate each multiple-occupancy private space in the entity’s buildings for use only by individuals of one biological sex, either male or female."

This includes restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, shower rooms or any space where someone could be in a "state of undress in the presence of another, regardless of curtains or partial walls for privacy," according to a bill analysis published by the Texas Legislature.

The AG's office says that Austin ISD has been advised now that, under SB 8, there is a $5,000 penalty for every day going forward that the violation continues. Also, as required by law, the notice is a statutory prerequisite to a lawsuit and AISD now has 15 days to comply.

The other side:

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to Austin ISD for comment and has yet to hear back.

Recent clashes between Austin ISD, Texas AG

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time in recent months that the Texas AG's office has taken aim at Austin ISD.

The Texas AG previously announced an investigation into Austin ISD after students from 14 campuses walked out of class and off campus to protest ICE on Jan. 30.

Paxton claimed in the announcement that reports indicated district personnel were aware of the walkouts and had in some instances facilitated students leaving campus.

AISD Superintendent Matias Segura has said those walkouts were not sponsored or endorsed by the district.

Austin ISD has since developed more detailed protest protocols to "ensure the safety of our students and staff while maintaining our focus on on-campus instruction." The district also addressed staff expectations after the TEA released new guidelines concerning political activity on campus and involving students, teachers and staff.