James Talarico sets record with $6.2M raised weeks after joining Senate race

The Brief Texas Rep. James Talarico has raised over $6 million for his Senate campaign. The Austin Democrat entered the race only three weeks ago. The record-setting fundraising outpaces his competitors, who include Colin Allred and Ken Paxton.



Texas Rep. James Talarico (D-Austin) is outpacing well-known politicians in the race to gather money from donors to fuel the race for U.S. Senate.

Talarico has raised $6.2 million in the first three weeks of his campaign to challenge Republican Sen. John Cornyn, setting a record for first-quarter fundraising.

Talarico breaks fundraising record

The Democrat's record-breaking haul was achieved just three weeks after announcing his intent to run. His release says the number is officially the most a Senate candidate of any party has raised in their first quarter in Texas history.

Talarico entered the race on Sept. 9. The Senate hopeful says he's received donations from over 125,000 contributors, 98 percent of which were $100 or less.

A critic of politicians supported by large PACs, Talarico has promised a grassroots campaign that will "not take a dime" of corporate money.

What they're saying:

"We’re underdogs in this fight against billionaire mega-donors and their puppet politicians, but more than one hundred thousand people have answered the call to build a new kind of politics," said Talarico. "We shattered our goal thanks to the help of teachers, nurses, firefighters, farmers, veterans, and other working Texans fed up with our rigged system — and we did it without taking a dime of corporate PAC money. This is truly a campaign of, by, and for the people."

Talarico out-fundraises Allred

Dig deeper:

Former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, Talarico's main challenger in the Democratic primary, announced $4.1 million raised so far in his campaign.

Allred entered the race on July 1.

Last election cycle, when Allred fell to Sen. Ted Cruz in the general election, the former representative took two months to match Talarico's current numbers, the Texas Tribune reports.

Texas Senate race

Big picture view:

Retired NASA astronaut Terry Virts has also announced he is running for the Democratic nomination.

Other possible opponents for Talarico could also be former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who attempted a bid for Ted Cruz's seat in 2018, and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro.

The current Republican primary race includes incumbent Cornyn, a former Texas AG and Senate minority whip, and current AG Ken Paxton, a self-proclaimed MAGA Republican.

Who is James Talarico?

The backstory:

Talarico is an eighth-generation Texan, a former middle school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian.

He ran for the Texas House in 2018, in a district that President Donald Trump won in 2016, and has passed legislation to fund public schools, expand job opportunities for young adults, and lower the cost of child care, housing, and prescription drugs.

The Austin representative has seen online fame in the recent legislative session for his composed delivery of sharp retorts, and mix of progressive policy and Christian values.

Talarico also recently had a much-talked about interview on The Joe Rogan Experience.