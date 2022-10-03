Man arrested following deadly crash in Northeast Austin

A man was arrested following a deadly crash in Northeast Austin, Austin police said.

Police said on Sept. 27, around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive.

The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 20-year-old Jarai Brady, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle. Brady then left the area.

Police said the other driver, 53-year-old Yolanda Shelby, was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Brady was found and arrested, and was charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Jarai Brady, 20, was charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 77th fatal crash of 2022. This is an ongoing investigation resulting in 79 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 86 fatal crashes resulting in 93 deaths.