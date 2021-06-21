JBSA-Fort Sam Houston soldier found dead in his car on base

An Army soldier assigned to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio was found dead in his car last week.

38-year-old Spc. Craig A. Boylston, an active-duty Army Reserve member, was found unresponsive in his car outside his on-post lodging late at night on June 18.

"Spc. Boylston was a valued member of our Army family," said Col. Wesley Anderson, commander of the 32nd Medical Brigade. "As we work through this loss together as an organization, our primary focus is to ensure that Craig’s family receives the support they will need during this extremely difficult time."

From El Paso, Boylston had more than 11 years of service in the military. He was a dental specialist assigned to MEDCoE’s training brigade since March.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Air Assault Badge, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Korea Defense Service Medal.

Boylston was training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.

No further details are available pending an investigation by the Army’s law enforcement proponent, the Criminal Investigation Division.