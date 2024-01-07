Leonardo DiCaprio mentioned in so-called 'Jeffrey Epstein list'

Hollywood megastar Leonardo DiCaprio's name was briefly mentioned in the so-called "Jeffrey Epstein list."

This comes as multiple rounds of previously-sealed court documents were released to the public on CourtListener.com. The now-public documents are connected to Virginia Giuffre's 2015 lawsuit against Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

It is worth noting that most of the people mentioned in the so-called "Jeffrey Epstein list" are not explicitly accused of committing crimes. DiCaprio was very briefly name-dropped in the court documents as an Epstein accuser, Johanna Sjoberg, was asked if she had met Leonardo DiCaprio or actress Cate Blanchett.

"I saw one press report that said you had met Cate Blanchett or Leonardo DiCaprio?" Sjoberg was asked during a deposition.

"I did not meet them, no," Sjoberg responded, according to the deposition log. "When I spoke about them, it was when I was massaging him, and he would get off – he would be on the phone a lot at that time, and one time he said, oh, that was Leonardo [DiCaprio], or, that was Cate Blanchett, or Bruce Willis. That kind of thing."

"So name-dropping?" Sjoberg was asked.

"Yes," the accuser responded.

Sjoberg was quoted in the deposition log saying that she had never met Blanchett or DiCaprio.

Cameron Diaz was also briefly mentioned in the now-infamous files – but the Hollywood actress shot down any association with the disgraced financier. Over the weekend, Diaz's reps told Page Six that the actress had never met Epstein.

"Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her," the statement released by Diaz's reps obtained by Page Six read.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Independent reports DiCaprio and Blanchett's reps have denied "any involvement" with Epstein.

In the first batch of documents, former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, French modeling executive Jean Luc Brunel, law professor Alan Dershowitz, scientist Stephen Hawking, former U.S. Senator George Mitchell and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson were name-dropped in the so-called "Jeffrey Epstein list."

Similar to what had happened to DiCaprio and Blanchett – most were brief mentions and not detailed accounts of a possible crime. Examples include David Copperfield apparently performing magic tricks at a dinner and Sjoberg claiming Michael Jackson visited Epstein at a mansion in Florida.

Up until he died in 2019, Epstein had been associated with big names and powerful figures, including former U.S. presidents, Hollywood stars and people in the modeling and fashion industries. His death came as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Epstein was accused of luring underage girls to his home and then sexually abusing them.

Leading up to the release of the court documents, Epstein's death – ruled a suicide – sparked various conspiracy theories on social media. Trump – who ironically was mentioned, but not accused of any crimes, in the "Epstein list" – had implied on social media that Clinton had ties to the disgraced financier years before the documents came out.

Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in December 2021 of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls.

More of the documents connected to Epstein are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.