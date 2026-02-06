Kerrville high school student recovering after being run over by school bus

The Brief A Hill Country High School student was run over by a school bus last week The Kerrville teen lost control of his skateboard and fell into oncoming traffic His family says he has a long road to recovery ahead of him



A Kerrville high school student is recovering after being run over by a school bus last week.

What they're saying:

17-year-old Hill Country High School student Zayne Boggs uses his electric skateboard to get around town.

"There's not a day that I don't," said Zayne Boggs, Kerrville ISD student.

After school, Boggs was headed to his new job at the Wash Tub Car Wash. He was riding along Sidney Baker St. Near the Kerrville Police Department.

"It was my paycheck day and my first paycheck. So, I was pretty excited. And I was going down the sidewalks like usual," said Boggs.

He says he hit a bump, lost control of his board, and fell to the ground into oncoming traffic.

"I ran into the rumble strips, it caused my board to sway side to side. I couldn't keep up with it. And so I was going at least, you know, 15, 20 miles an hour on my little board," said Boggs.

While on the ground, a school bus ran him over.

"I remember looking up from the concrete, trying to scream for help. Obviously, my first few words were help. And there I was able to look over and look down at myself. And I saw, from my perspective, the backside of my body. And that's how I knew that I was mangled," said Boggs.

Zayne

His mother, Jessica Boggs, got the call every parent fears.

"As I answered the phone, I could hear the sirens. So, I knew something was wrong. And then the man came over and said, there's been an accident. Your son's been run over," said Jessica Boggs.

Zayne was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio with his mom by his side. He suffered extensive injuries, including multiple pelvic and spinal fractures, a broken left leg, a ruptured bladder, and injuries to his colon, among others.

He has already undergone five surgeries so far, one lasting nearly 10 hours.

"I was just having a normal day. It can happen to anybody. It doesn't have to be an accident. It does not have to be someone's fault. You can genuinely just be there at the wrong time, and it is devastating, but be more aware and be more appreciative of what you have," said Zayne.

Kerrville ISD said it's aware of the incident and says the school’s principal has been in touch with the family as Zayne recovers.

His mom says he’s improving each day but has a long road to recovery ahead.

"Not rushing it. But they see him walking and, you know, recovering," she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Zayne, you can find the link here.

Kerrville ISD responds

"We are aware of the incident involving one of our students and our KISD bus. Our thoughts are with the student and their family, our principal has been in touch with the family on several occasions since the accident to make sure student is recuperating. The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority, and we are working closely with the family and appropriate authorities to ensure the student has everything they need during recovery."