Jim Davis named UT Austin's 31st president

The Brief The next UT Austin president has been named by The University of Texas System Jim Davis was named the 31st president of The University of Texas at Austin



The University of Texas System Board of Regents has named its next UT Austin president.

What we know:

According to a news release, Jim Davis was named the 31st president of The University of Texas at Austin.

Davis has been UT Austin's interim president since February 2025 after UT Austin president Jay Hartzell was named the next president of Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas.

Davis also previously served as UT Austin’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, and vice president for legal affairs.

What they're saying:

"I’m grateful for the trust of Chairman Eltife and the Board of Regents and am honored to serve as our university’s president," said Davis.

"Jim Davis has a remarkable track record of getting monumental things done on the Forty Acres," Board Chairman Kevin P. Eltife said. "We have no doubt that under his leadership, working with the Board of Regents, UT Austin will achieve even higher levels as one of the world’s great public universities."