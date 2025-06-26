The Brief John Sharp leaves Texas A&M University System as longest-serving chancellor He spoke about his legacy he left at Texas A&M He has no plans to retire



John Sharp is leaving Texas A&M University as the university system's longest-serving Chancellor.

On Thursday, in a Zoom interview, Sharp said he originally thought the job would be a short gig.

John Sharp speaks on legacy

Local perspective:

"My goal was to get a law school at A&M and I figured it would take me three years to do it and if I didn't do it in three years it wasn't going to happen and so that's kind of where I set it and all of a sudden one morning I woke up and I've been here 14 years and probably and decided that might be a good time to do something else," said Sharp.

The purchase of the Wesleyan Law School in Fort Worth is one of several success stories written by Chancellor Sharp.

The system currently has 11 universities, with a new expansion on the way in Victoria, and a new research campus coming to Fort Worth. The system manages eight state agencies and has more than 150,000 students.

Sharp admits the growth has been amazing.

"And the secret sauce in it is I have a great staff and I encourage them to not ever think you have a goofy idea," said Sharp.

The idea for the RELLIS campus, Sharp said, came from a conversation he had in a capital coffee shop. But all the new schools and programs were done with one thing in mind.

"All the toys are built for the kids. I mean, we have the most remarkable student body you can imagine. They are absolutely incredible," said Sharp.

John Sharp

Sharp was a former state lawmaker and is an Old School Texas Democrat. He was hired in 2011 by the A&M Board of Regents. His conservative values helped Sharp navigate A&M through some rough political waters.

"I think one of the reasons for that is because our campus reflects the makeup of the legislature to a large degree. I mean, you have to be an idiot to believe that Texas A&M is some kind of liberal bastion as you every-now and then hear a couple of members of the legislature say," said Sharp.

There were major investments in athletics, but the changing financial landscape in college sports is an issue Sharp says cannot be left unresolved.

"In the end, there has to be a federal law that puts everybody in the same wagon," said Sharp.

Overall, Chancellor Sharp believes the Aggie brand will remain strong, saying he believes the system, that came from a land grant, is just starting to reach its full potential.

"We're just not anybody's little brother anymore," said Sharp.

Chancellor Sharp said he has spoken several times with his successor, Glenn Hager, but declined to say what kind of advice he has offered.

Sharp said he is not retiring. He and a friend plan to open up a consulting firm in Austin.