Johnson High School cancels classes for Friday, March 25 after small fire

All Johnson High School classes are canceled for Friday, March 25 after a small fire occurred on campus.

Hays CISD says it needs an extra day to recover from the fire, and that crews will work Thursday evening and Friday to continue to vent out smoke and odor, clean up water from the sprinkler system and reset and retest the master fire alarm system.

School should resume on Monday, March 28 at Johnson High School and the district says it has enough banked instructional minutes for the year, so students will not have to make up the missed day.

Those needing to retrieve belongings from the campus can do so Friday morning. The school will be open 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for those needing to enter the building to retrieve personal belongings left behind during the evacuation. JHS staff asks those who can wait until Monday to retrieve their items to do so. The building will be secured through the weekend.

According to the district, the fire suppression sprinklers worked as intended, but the campus had to use the campus public address system to order the evacuation. The automatic audible warning alarm on the fire suppression system did not engage as it was supposed to do.

"Earlier in the week, the campus experienced several false alarms with the automatic audible warning system. The alarm company made repairs, but there was clearly an issue again with that part of the system on Thursday morning," said Tim Savoy, chief communication officer for Hays CISD. "The district, in concert with campus leadership, believes its best to keep the building closed Friday so that we can do what we need to do to make sure everything is cleaned up and working properly before students and teachers return to the building."

