Man accused of stabbing another on CapMetro bus arrested in East Austin

A man accused of stabbing another on a CapMetro bus earlier this month has been apprehended by US Marshals.

17-year-old Joshua Anthony Trevino is charged with first-degree felony murder in the death of 52-year-old Tony Glenn Kelley.

US Marshals apprehended Trevino without incident at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of New York Drive in East Austin on a homicide warrant and a bond violation with an original charge of theft of a firearm. A fugitive investigation revealed Trevino was in the Austin area and had recently removed his GPS ankle monitor.

Trevino was transported and booked into the Travis County Jail where he will await judicial proceedings.

According to court paperwork, APD was notified of a possibly deceased man found sitting on the bench of a CapMetro bus stop with "penetrating trauma to his body" in the 12400 block of N. Lamar Boulevard on June 9 around 2:40 p.m. Despite life-saving measures by EMS, the man, later identified as Kelley, was pronounced dead.

A nearby convenience store owner told police that sometime earlier that day, he remembered a man matching Kelley's description had walked into the store and claimed someone was threatening to stab him, while gesturing in the direction of Parmer Lane and N. Lamar Boulevard, says court paperwork.

An autopsy determined the official cause of death was injuries caused by sharp force wounds and the manner of death as homicide.

Surveillance video obtained from a CapMetro bus captured a physical altercation between a young Hispanic male and Kelley. The male was already seated on the bus when Kelley boarded and approached him "in what appeared to be an aggressive manner but never made any physical contact," says court paperwork.

In response, the man stabbed Kelley multiple times and Kelley attempted to strike him. The suspect responded by stabbing Kelley again, then ran off the bus. Kelley then walked off the bus, stood at the stop and the driver began to travel south on N. Lamar, says court paperwork.

APD identified the suspect as Trevino through data from a GPS ankle monitoring company, the surveillance video and documented photos of Trevino within APD databases.