APD: Man found dead at bus stop in north Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death in north Austin Thursday afternoon.

Police said a call came in at 2:08 p.m. of a possible dead person at a bus stop in the 12400 block of North Lamar.

When officers arrived, they found a male dead on the scene. Police said he was a white male in his 30s.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating. The manner of death has yet to be determined.

This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, police said.