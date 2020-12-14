Capital Metro recruiting for Project Connect advisory committee
Capital Metro and the city of Austin are recruiting applicants for an advisory committee on Project Connect regarding equity and anti-displacement.
New federal regulations bolster Cap Metro's face mask requirement
Bandanas and other single-ply fabric coverings now do not meet the new federal requirement and will be prohibited.
How do you sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Central Texas?
County leaders are hoping residents can be patient as the federal government allocates more doses for the most at-risk groups first.
CapMetro suspends UT Shuttle service until at least February 1
UT Austin recently announced that all its undergraduate hybrid classes will be held online through the end of January, with some exceptions, due to COVID-19.
CapMetro offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments
The service is currently only available for individual customers in CapMetro's service area and receiving the vaccine through phase I and II of the state's distribution plan.
Project Connect receives $900K grant for anti-displacement efforts
The grant comes only one month after Austinites voted to fund Project Connect, and it is the first example of federal funding Capital Metro says it expects to secure to support the program.
Capital Metro updates public on progress of Project Connect
During the meeting, there were many updates, including improvements at the Pleasant Valley Super Stop are now complete.
Prop A passes, allowing CapMetro to move forward with Project Connect
The results Tuesday night showed 58 percent of Austin voters for Proposition A, 41 percent against.
Austin voters approve Prop A, or Project Connect, and Prop B
Austin voters decided to approve Proposition A or Project Connect, a potential solution for traffic, mobility, and climate change.
CapMetro offering free rides all day on Election Day
CapMetro has provided a list online of polling locations matched with transit options to help riders find which route will best help them vote.
Capital Metro Downtown Station opens ahead of schedule, under budget
Capital Metro celebrated the grand opening of its MetroRail Downtown Station today with city officials, including Austin Mayor Steve Adler, in attendance. Officials say the station not only opened ahead of schedule but also under budget.
Iconic Austin business owners voice opposition to Prop A
Supporters of Prop A have consistently said the tax increase for a typical homeowner on their annual tax bill is going to be around $300. But for small business owners, the increase is much more significant.
FOX 7 Discussion: Considering Project Connect, Prop A
Peck Young with Voices of Austin joins Mike Warren on FOX 7 Austin on the group's property tax calculator for Austinites to see how much their property taxes will increase if Prop A passes in November.
CapMetro hoping to create its own police department by 2022
In 2021, Capital Metro will be seeking legislative approval for a police department of its own.
Man arrested for threatening CapMetro bus driver during argument about facemask
The driver says Degay was threatening to kill him, saying "I paid my fare," and pointed the scissor at him with a jabbing motion.
Austin City Council, CapMetro create Austin Transit Partnership to implement Project Connect
In the coming weeks, Austin City Council is anticipated to order an election to approve the Project Connect tax rate.
CapMetro's Project Connect at the center of debate
On Monday, in a joint session with Austin City Council, and CapMetro, City Staff recommended a $7.1 billion investment in the transit authority’s Project Connect.
Austin city staff recommends $7.1 billion investment into Project Connect
In August, Austin City Council will determine whether “Project Connect” is placed on the November ballot.
FOX 7 Discussion: More funding options unveiled for Project Connect
City Council member Ann Kitchen joins FOX 7 Austin to discuss a more fiscally responsible option for Project Connect.
CapMetro launches upgrades to fare collection system
CapMetro says these upgraded solutions will save customers time, speed up the boarding process, and improve the convenience of public transit.