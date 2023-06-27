'Juniper Fire' in Riverside County destroys buildings, forcing evacuations

A large fire breaks out in Riverside County, destroying buildings, forcing evacuations and shutting down roads in the Perris area Tuesday afternoon.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a call in the 19000 block of Santa Rosa Mine Road near Perris a little after 2:30 p.m.

As of a little after 4 p.m., the fire has stretched to about 50 acres, according to Cal Fire. The fire has destroyed multiple homes and buildings in the area.

EVACUATION ORDER

South of Santa Rosa Mine Rd.

East of El Baquero Rd.

West of Maywood Club Rd.

North of Rocky Hills Rd.

Below is a map of the evacuation zone:

ROAD CLOSURES

Santa Rosa Mine Road at Idaleona Road

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.