Man arrested in connection to dog abuse caught on video in downtown Austin

The Brief Austin Police Department says it has arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case caught on video John Kaschak was arrested on Feb. 12 and is charged with a third-degree felony



The Austin Police Department has arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty in downtown Austin that was caught on video.

APD says John Kaschak was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with cruelty to animals, a third-degree felony.

The case got signficiant attention after multiple videos of the incident were posted online.

The backstory:

On Sunday, Feb. 8, APD says its officers responded to an animal urgent call at the SEVEN Apartments located at 615 West 7th St.

Officers had received multiple reports, including a resident complaint and tips from the public, about videos posted on social media that appeared to show a dog being physically abused on an apartment balcony.

One of the people who contacted police gave officers videos that were recorded from a nearby unit that showed a man restraining a dog against a balcony railing and striking the animal.

APD’s Animal Cruelty Unit, working in coordination with the Animal Protection team within Austin Animal Services, conducted a comprehensive investigation that included reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assessing the animal’s welfare. Based on the totality of the evidence collected, investigators were able to move forward with an arrest.

***Graphic warning: Video may be disturbing for some viewers***

Dig deeper:

The dog, identified as Boone, was placed under the care of Austin Animal Services on Feb. 8.

Austin Animal Services said the dog named Boone is in their care and will remain there until the judge decides where he’ll end up.

The animal shelter says he’s been evaluated and is in generally good health.

Staff continues to work with Boone to help him feel safe.

What's next:

Boone will not be available for adoption or foster placement until the case concludes.

No word on a court date for Kaschak.

What you can do:

Community members can support Austin Animal Services by adopting or fostering other dogs, which helps create space for animals placed into protective care while APD investigates their owners’ criminal cases.

Austin Animal Services urges anyone in doubt to call 311 if you would like to report something suspicious, or contact police if an animal is in immediate danger.