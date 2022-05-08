NY Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hochul said she is asymptomatic and will be working remotely for the upcoming week.

In a tweet, Hochul urged New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted like her.

"Get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well," Hochul said.

Last week, the city raised its COVID alert level from low to medium as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA-2 continues to spread.

The CDC is projecting about 5,000 deaths could occur over the next two weeks with New York and New Jersey among the states expected to see the highest numbers.

City officials have left open the door to the possibility of a return of vaccine and mask mandates if COVID numbers continue to rise.

The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 15 million people were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the past two years, more than double the official death toll of 6 million.