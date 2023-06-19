Keenan Anderson: Family filing $100M wrongful death lawsuit against Los Angeles

Nationally-recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the legal team representing the family of Keenan Anderson announced Monday they plan to file a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles.

Anderson, 31, died following an encounter with Los Angeles Police Department officers on January 3. The investigation reveals he was tased six times in 42 seconds, prompting outrage from the community and LA’s Black Lives Matter chapter.

"It’s outrageous and ironic that Keenan Anderson’s last words were ‘they’re trying to George Floyd me,'" said BLM co-founder Melina Abdullah. "He would still be alive today if it wasn’t for the LAPD tasing him six times."

The Washington D.C. resident was in town visiting family for the winter holidays when the incident occurred.

He is remembered by loved ones as a family man and a dedicated teacher. However, Los Angeles authorities paint a different picture.

The LA County coroner’s office determined his death was caused by cocaine use and an enlarged heart, though the manner of his death remains undetermined.

RELATED: Keenan Anderson: Cause of death revealed for man shocked by police Taser 6 times

Anderson’s family said they are seeking justice for his son.

"We want to see the unedited footage. We want Mayor Bass not to appoint Chief Moore for another term and we want a complete re-evaluation of cops at traffic stops," said BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors in a press conference earlier this year. She is also Anderson’s cousin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"People need to realize it wasn’t the officer who was there who was high on cocaine," said Jamie McBride, Director of LA’s Police Protective League. "It wasn’t the officer who was involved in the accident. It wasn’t the officer who tried to flee and tried to carjack an innocent bystander’s car."

Anderson’s family tried filing a $50 million claim for damages, but it was denied due to the details of the investigation, including his alleged substance use.