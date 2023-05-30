Dallas man kills woman he used to 'talk to' after girlfriend told him to 'smoke' her, police say

A Dallas man and his girlfriend are charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman that he used to "talk to."

On Saturday, May 20, Dallas Police responded to calls for a shooting on S. Malcolm X Boulevard just after 1 a.m.

Police say Keerstin Cooper was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with a gun shot wound, where she later died.

According to a police affidavit, Cooper was shot after allegedly getting into a verbal fight with Breaira Martin.

Investigators say that Martin was upset because Cooper used to "talk to" Martin's boyfriend Gabriel Leuyas.

Police claim that Martin called Leuyas over to the fight and told him to "smoke" Cooper.

According to the affidavit, Leuyas pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and shot Cooper twice through the windshield.

A third woman jumped into the car and drove Cooper to the hospital.

Police say that surveillance video from the area clearly shows the incident and that the suspects were identified using gang records, social media and police body cam following an anonymous tip.

Leuyas and Martin are both charged with murder.

In addition, Leuyas faces a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Martin also faces a resisting arrest charge.

Both are currently in the Dallas County Jail.