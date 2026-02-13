'Taking advantage of parents’ love': Paxton sues cord blood bank, alleges it misled new parents

article

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is claiming a private cord blood bank is violating Texas consumer protection laws in a new lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, Paxton claims CBR Systems uses "misleading, emotional sales pitches" to convince parents to pay for their service as opposed to using a public donation back. Paxton claims it is unlikely that a patient will get their own cord blood back if needed.



Paxton claims CBR Systems uses "misleading, emotional sales pitches" to convince parents to use their private blood banking service as opposed to a public bank.

What they're saying:

"Although CBR represents that private cord blood banking can be used to treat over 80 serious medical conditions, the odds that a child could ever use his or her own cord blood are nearly zero," the attorney general's office said.

Paxton also said a majority of cord blood transplants come from public banks and that the privately collected sample is not enough for a transplant.

"Taking advantage of parents’ love for their children is reprehensible and illegal," Paxton said. "CBR has systematically put their greed ahead of consumers and the health of Texans, and it’s time for the company to face justice. The actions taken unfairly targeted new parents and were specifically designed to weaponize a parent’s instinct to protect their kids in order to make a quick buck. That’s unacceptable, and I’m filing this lawsuit to put an end to this deception immediately."

What is cord blood banking?

Blood from the umbilical cord and placenta contain blood rich in blood stem cells that can help treat blood cancers and disorders, according to the Health Resources and Service Administration.

Parents who choose to donate cord blood from their newborns have the option of donating to a public cord blood bank or a private cord blood bank.

Donating to a public bank is free, while private banks charge for collection and storage.

According to CBR's website, yearly storage fees for cord blood are $210. The company will also store cord tissue, which brings the cost to $420 per year. While the company does not list the initial cost for collecting and storing blood, their website shows a fee of $1,295 for banking cord tissue.

Paxton's lawsuit is asking for civil penalties and injunctive relief for violating Texas' consumer protection laws.