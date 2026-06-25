Texas fugitive captured in remote Oregon wilderness

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The Brief Man wanted in Bastrop for continuous sexual assault of children captured in Oregon Fugitive investigation began after he failed to appear for trial on June 15 He was tracked from New Mexico to Oregon and found in a secluded campsite wearing camouflage clothing



A Georgetown man wanted in Bastrop for continuous sexual assault of two children has been captured in Oregon.

41-year-old Kenneth Wayne Leatherwood was captured on June 23 after failing to appear for trial on June 15.

What they're saying:

A fugitive investigation uncovered that Leatherwood was a former correctional officer with law enforcement training, then that he was employed in New Mexico.

Investigators later determined that he had stolen his employer's truck, which was later recovered at the Lucas Lodge in Oregon on June 16.

At the lodge, investigators learned he reportedly fled from a cabin on foot into a heavily wooded area. Authorities found a firearm, survival books and personal belongings in the cabin and a dog collar and baseball cap near a river.

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The case was designated a "major case" on June 18, and on June 23, authorities found a secluded campsite and Leatherwood surrendered without incident while wearing camouflage clothing.

He was booked into the local jail and awaits judicial proceedings and extradition.

Dig deeper:

Leatherwood is facing a first-degree felony count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and a first-degree felony count of continuous sexual assault of a child. He was indicted for the first charge in December 2025 and the second in July 2024.

Court records say the charges stem from an incident in October 2016.

He has charges in Williamson County going back to 2002, including purchasing alcohol for a minor and multiple counts of indecency with a child.