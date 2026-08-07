Texas governor’s race tightens as Abbott’s lead over Hinojosa shrinks in new poll

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has a one-point lead over his Democratic rival Gina Hinojosa, according to a new poll. The Texas Pulse Poll was conducted July 27-30. The same poll found that Abbott held a six-point lead over Hinojosa in June.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over his Democratic rival Gina Hinojosa has shrunk, according to a new poll released Friday.

By the numbers:

The Texas Pulse Poll, conducted by ReconMR for Texas A&M Bush School, surveyed 619 likely Texas voters July 27-30. Democrats made up 29% of respondents, while Republicans made up 36% and Independents made up 33%.

According to the poll, 46% of those surveyed support Abbott and 45% support Hinojosa. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7%. That’s a much tighter race than the same poll found in June, when Abbott held a six-point advantage.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa (right). (Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"The Governor's race looks much more competitive than it did in June, suggesting that Democrats could have opportunities in several statewide contests," Texas A&M professor of political science Kirby Goidel said. "At the same time, these races are still taking shape. Governor Abbott is well-known to nearly all Texan likely voters who give him near breakeven favorability and job performance ratings. On the other hand, many voters are still forming opinions about Gina Hinojosa. Nearly one in three likely voters -- 31 percent -- said they did not know enough about Hinojosa to form an opinion."

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Dig deeper:

Data centers sprouting across Texas have become a big issue in statewide races, including the governor’s race.

The poll found that 65% of likely voters support state legislation to regulate new data centers’ impact on infrastructure.

What's next:

The last day to register to vote for the 2026 election is Oct. 5. Early voting in the 2026 election runs Oct. 19-30, and Election Day is Nov. 3.