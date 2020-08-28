Kenosha protests held for 6th straight night; Common Council meets to discuss crime prevention plans

In Kenosha on Friday night, Aug. 28, protests continued peacefully in response to the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

The sixth straight night of demonstrations following the Sunday shooting presented a different scene than that of previous nights in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse, with more law enforcement and Wisconsin National Guard members present than protesters.

Many protesters went home before the city's 7 p.m. curfew. However, National Guard members poured into downtown Kenosha as protests took to the streets away from the courthouse.

"I'm just sick and tired of seeing everything that's going on," protester Hannah Lippstreuer said.

Protesters in Kenosha shared their thoughts on what they hope to see from the Common Council -- through the unrest and following it.

"Police need to be held accountable for their actions and their use of excessive force against civilians," protester Amanda Seiberlich said.

Meanwhile, inside a boarded-up City Hall, a special meeting of the Kenosha Common Council was held via teleconference.

In that meeting, which quickly went into closed session, the Common Council discussed plans for law enforcement to handle crime prevention during continuing demonstrations. In particular, the deaths, injuries and property damage that resulted from unrest earlier in the week were discussed.

Fires started during unrest in Kenosha and Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with homicide in the fatal shooting of two protesters

The Common Council did not share information on what was decided at the conclusion of that meeting.

FOX6 News was unable to reach anyone on the Kenosha Common Council on Friday night for further comment on the meeting.