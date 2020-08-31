Killeen ISD student hit by truck while crossing in front of bus

A Killeen ISD student was hit by a truck while crossing in front of a school bus in West Killeen.

Killeen ISD police and the Killeen Police Department are investigating the incident which the district says involved a middle school student near Hilltop Loop and Wales Drive.

Early reports indicate the student got off the bus and while crossing in front of it, was hit by the truck. The district says that the student was airlifted to a hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Killeen ISD is reminding drivers that it is against Texas law to pass a school bus with flashing red lights and/or stop signs displayed. Drivers should also slow down when a bus is flashing yellow lights as that is a signal the bus is about to stop.

Killeen police will be conducting the formal crash investigation.

