Killeen police investigating death of 14-year-old

The Killeen Police Department says it is investigating the death of a 14-year-old.

Police say that officers were dispatched at just after 4 p.m. on September 14 to the 5000 block of Williamette Lane in reference to an unresponsive 14-year-old male inside a home.

When officers arrived they began CPR and the 14-year-old was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the medical center at 5:43 p.m. An autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information or who may have seen anything is asked to call 254-501-8800.

