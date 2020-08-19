Kyle City Council changes "Rebel Drive" to "Fajita Drive"

On Tuesday, Kyle City Council approved a resolution to rename the entire length of Rebel Drive to Fajita Drive.

The rename will include the portion of West RR 150 that runs from the southern tip of West Center Street 1.67 miles north to the intersection of North Old Stagecoach Road/FM 2770.

The city says the name was changed to be more reflective of the city’s diverse community and history. “When we name our public places and roads, we need to try to not only take this city’s cultural diversity into consideration but our history and who and what we are memorializing with these names,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said in part.

Fajita Drive pays homage to Juan Antonio “Sonny” Falcón who sold the first fajita taco in September 1969 at a concession booth at a Diez & Seis celebration in Kyle, the city says.

"Falcón, later known as 'The Fajita King,' went on to popularize the dish throughout Central Texas by selling his fajita tacos to crowds of appreciative people at rodeos, fairs, and outdoor festivals on nights and weekends," the city wrote in a press release.

“That’s why I think it’s time to make these changes. We need to celebrate someone that has positively affected people in the City of Kyle and I think we have that with Sonny Falcón. He sold the first fajita right here in Kyle and went on to become 'The Fajita King,' a character known all throughout Central Texas and beyond for spreading joy with his food,” Mayor Mitchell stated.

The city also says that they are working with the United States Postal Service to ensure a smooth transition to the new addresses for all properties affected by the name change. Mail will automatically be delivered to both street names for one year. The city also will send a certified letter to all affected business owners, property owners, and current residents. Post office box holders along this roadway will be notified with a letter distributed by the postmaster.

Business owners, property owners, and current residents assigned a Fajita Drive street address will need to fill out a change of address form with the US Post Office.

Those affected will need to notify:

IRS

State tax agency

Social Security Agency

Driver's License

Utilities, Cable, Phone & Internet

Insurance

Employer

Bank/Credit card

Loan providers

Paypal/Venmo

Magazine and subscription services

Online shopping sites

Clubs/Organizations

Doctor, dentist, veterinarian, etc.

Family and friends

The city says residents will not be required to notify the Appraisal District, Passport Office (unless the application is currently in process) or the City of Kyle utility service and billing.

