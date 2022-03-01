Kyle hosts PIErate Treasure Hunt to celebrate National Pi Day

Kyle, the Pie Capital of Texas, is hosting a PIErate Treasure Hunt to celebrate National Pi Day. The community is invited to participate from March 1-20.

The hunt involved finding one of eight numbered treasure chests hidden throughout Kyle. Locations include Gregg-Clarke Park, city trails, Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park, Waterleaf Park, Cool Springs Trail, and Steeplechase Park. Once a treasure box is located, participants open it and follow the instructions inside to be entered into a raffle to win $314.

All treasure hunters are asked to leave the chests for others to find. Only one entry per person is allowed. Officials say no city employee can win the prize.

For more information, go to CityofKyle.com/PIEhunt.

