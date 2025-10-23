Kyle neighborhood gets into the Halloween spirit

The Brief A Kyle neighborhood is going all out for Halloween McGarrity Street transforms into McScarity Street One Halloween display includes a rock band, a light show, and baked goods with donations going to the Hays County Food Bank



Halloween is right around the corner, and one Kyle neighborhood is going all out to celebrate.

If you think your street goes all out for Halloween, think again.

Spooky street in Kyle

The backstory:

Kyle’s Plum Creek neighborhood is taking things to the next level with lights, laughs and, of course, a few frights along the way.

Every October, McGarrity Street transforms into McScarity Street.

Homes are lined with graveyards, ghosts, and ghouls, and everything in between. It's part of a tradition that gets bigger, and spookier, every year.

The block-long display features light shows, animated props, and plenty of tricks and treats.

"My neighbor across the street has a scary movie theme, so any scary movie you can think of you can find it in her yard. It is amazingly creative. My neighbor has all the happy fun elements that everyone loves," said Kyle resident Kristine Lilly.

For many here, it’s more than just a display, it’s a labor of love that brings the community together.

"Community, I love my community, I love the city of Kyle. I love it here. I've lived here for 26 years, and I don't want to live anywhere else," said Lilly.

It all started back in 2020, with resident Kristine Lilly.

"It was the height of COVID. Nobody could come home that year for Christmas, my kids are in the military, and I was a little sad, so I decided to turn the whole house into a gingerbread house, and it's kind of grown since then," said Lilly.

This year, her Halloween display includes a rock band, a light show, and baked goods with donations going to the Hays County Food Bank.

Her neighbors get into the spirit, too.

"This whole area of the street in of itself is like a living Halloween thing. We see so many kids that come through here, so we all just kind of feed off each other," said Kyle resident Adam Higley.

Adam Higley and his son Liam hand out red balloons for their scary movie-themed yard and candy for whoever dares to walk up.

"The biggest question we get is where do we store it all, and I really don’t know at this point it just keeps busting at the seams, but the planning really starts in September. We just kind of slowly get after it and build it up day by day to get it to the time it’s ready for trick or treaters," said Higley.

The neighborhood draws thousands every year, with as many as 3,000 expected this Halloween night.

The Halloween fun runs through the end of the month. Come December, this same street lights up for Christmas.