Kyle shooting at 7-Eleven leaves 1 injured; suspect at large

Kyle police are searching for a suspect connected to a shooting on Monday afternoon.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1, officers were investigating a shooting at the 7-Eleven at 20925 I-35 in Kyle. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Officers are currently searching for the shooter.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

This is an active investigation.

