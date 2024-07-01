Kyle shooting at 7-Eleven leaves 1 injured; suspect at large
KYLE, Texas - Kyle police are searching for a suspect connected to a shooting on Monday afternoon.
Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1, officers were investigating a shooting at the 7-Eleven at 20925 I-35 in Kyle. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital.
Officers are currently searching for the shooter.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
This is an active investigation.
