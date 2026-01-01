3 teens arrested, multiple stolen items recovered in Kyle New Year's Eve traffic stop
KYLE, Texas - Three teenagers were arrested and stolen firearms, vehicles, credit cards, checks and other items were recovered following a routine traffic stop in Kyle on New Year's Eve.
What we know:
Kyle police say the teens admitted to being involved in multiple crimes in the Spicewood area the night before, including stealing firearms and cars.
Officers recovered a ‘significant amount of stolen and fraudulent property’ associated with five different victims, including:
- 14 stolen credit cards
- 3 stolen checks
- 2 drivers' licenses
Officers also found multiple alcohol bottles and a ‘distributable amount’ of THC vape pens.
Jorge Sanchez, 17, of Manor (Kyle Police Department)
18-year-old Nathaniel Montalvo of Kyle has been charged with:
- Engaging in organized criminal activity
- Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts)
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
- Credit card or debit card abuse
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
- Evading arrest or detention
17-year-old Jorge Sanchez of Manor has been charged with:
- Engaging in organized criminal activity
- Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
- Credit card or debit case abuse
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
- Prohibited weapon
17-year-old Eduardo De Jesus Ramirez of Austin has been charged with:
- Engaging in organized criminal activity
- Credit card or debit card abuse
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
Kyle Police are assisting the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation into the Spicewood incidents.
What you can do:
Kyle police are encouraging community members to take proactive steps to reduce criminal activity, including:
- Locking doors
- Removing valuables
- Securing firearms
- Reporting suspicious activity immediately
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Kyle Police Department