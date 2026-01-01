3 teens arrested, multiple stolen items recovered in Kyle New Year's Eve traffic stop

The Brief 3 teens arrested in New Year's Eve traffic stop in Kyle Police say teens admitted to being involved in multiple crimes in the Spicewood area Officers recovered ‘significant amount’ of stolen and fraudulent property



Three teenagers were arrested and stolen firearms, vehicles, credit cards, checks and other items were recovered following a routine traffic stop in Kyle on New Year's Eve.

What we know:

Kyle police say the teens admitted to being involved in multiple crimes in the Spicewood area the night before, including stealing firearms and cars.

Officers recovered a ‘significant amount of stolen and fraudulent property’ associated with five different victims, including:

14 stolen credit cards

3 stolen checks

2 drivers' licenses

Officers also found multiple alcohol bottles and a ‘distributable amount’ of THC vape pens.

Jorge Sanchez, 17, of Manor (Kyle Police Department)

18-year-old Nathaniel Montalvo of Kyle has been charged with:

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Credit card or debit card abuse

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Evading arrest or detention

17-year-old Jorge Sanchez of Manor has been charged with:

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Credit card or debit case abuse

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Prohibited weapon

17-year-old Eduardo De Jesus Ramirez of Austin has been charged with:

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Credit card or debit card abuse

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Kyle Police are assisting the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation into the Spicewood incidents.

What you can do:

Kyle police are encouraging community members to take proactive steps to reduce criminal activity, including:

Locking doors

Removing valuables

Securing firearms

Reporting suspicious activity immediately