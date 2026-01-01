Expand / Collapse search

3 teens arrested, multiple stolen items recovered in Kyle New Year's Eve traffic stop

Published  January 1, 2026 6:44pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • 3 teens arrested in New Year's Eve traffic stop in Kyle
    • Police say teens admitted to being involved in multiple crimes in the Spicewood area
    • Officers recovered ‘significant amount’ of stolen and fraudulent property

KYLE, Texas - Three teenagers were arrested and stolen firearms, vehicles, credit cards, checks and other items were recovered following a routine traffic stop in Kyle on New Year's Eve.

What we know:

Kyle police say the teens admitted to being involved in multiple crimes in the Spicewood area the night before, including stealing firearms and cars.

Officers recovered a ‘significant amount of stolen and fraudulent property’ associated with five different victims, including:

  • 14 stolen credit cards
  • 3 stolen checks
  • 2 drivers' licenses

Officers also found multiple alcohol bottles and a ‘distributable amount’ of THC vape pens.

Jorge Sanchez, 17, of Manor (Kyle Police Department)

18-year-old Nathaniel Montalvo of Kyle has been charged with:

  • Engaging in organized criminal activity
  • Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts)
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
  • Credit card or debit card abuse
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon
  • Evading arrest or detention

17-year-old Jorge Sanchez of Manor has been charged with:

  • Engaging in organized criminal activity
  • Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
  • Credit card or debit case abuse
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon
  • Prohibited weapon

17-year-old Eduardo De Jesus Ramirez of Austin has been charged with:

  • Engaging in organized criminal activity
  • Credit card or debit card abuse
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Kyle Police are assisting the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation into the Spicewood incidents.

What you can do:

Kyle police are encouraging community members to take proactive steps to reduce criminal activity, including:

  • Locking doors
  • Removing valuables
  • Securing firearms
  • Reporting suspicious activity immediately

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Kyle Police Department

