Labor Day protest held in downtown Austin

Labor Day protesters took to the streets of Downtown Austin on Monday.

The rally was called #WorkersOverBillionaires.

Hands Off Central Texas and May Day Strong Arm were organizations that helped put it together outside of Austin City Hall.

A sizable crowd gathered to protest. They sang songs, played instruments, and held up signs for the traffic passing by.

"Today is our opportunity for us to exercise maximum discretion, make sure people are safe, make sure they're hydrated, make sure that they have the tools they need, make sure we're protecting them from traffic," said Commander Lawrence Davis of the Austin Police Department.

Protesters held up posters that read, 'Eat the Rich,' 'Stop Trump,' and 'Get up, Stand up, Vote!'

"We want to be part of our constitution to form a more perfect union, establish justice, provide for common defense, promote the general welfare, ensure domestic tranquility, and secure the blessing of liberty to ourselves and our prosperity. We believe in that," said Davis.

Some demonstrators waved flags for Palestine, Texas, and the United States of America.

A police motorcade led the group as they marched and chanted in the streets.

"We recognize there's a lot of fear, uncertainty, and doubt," said Davis. "We wanna just make sure people are afforded the opportunity to express themselves, but do it safely."

The protesters said they were standing in solidarity with all communities under attack and fighting for real wins. According to organizers, their list of demands included:

"Stop the billionaire takeover corrupting our government.

Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.

Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.

Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.

Invest in people not wars."

The three-hour protest was meant to call for workers to be put over billionaires.