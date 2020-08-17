Lake Travis party cruise company working to survive COVID-19 pandemic

A Lake Travis party cruise company is working to making sure it survives the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of Premier Party Cruises, Brian Hill, says the pandemic has cost his business 90% of its bookings. He says to make matters worse, they're now having to refund customers who booked in advance.

The company is implementing new safety protocols and shifted its business model to accommodate smaller groups.

Even with the changes, COVID cases remain high and with a ban on gatherings larger than 10 people still in place, Hill says he's worried about another shutdown.

In an effort to save Premier Party Cruises, Hill and his business partners have launched "Staying Afloat", a COVID-19 recovery campaign through NextSeed.

"It's an investment crowdfunding, where basically we are asking people for investments in our company so that we can get through the pandemic safely," Hill says.

The company is offering investors a cruise and a $1,300 return on a $1,000 investment. You can get more details here.

