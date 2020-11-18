Lakeland Army reservist is 10th U.S. military member to die from COVID-19

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Calvin Ogletree was always big on the military. He joined the Army right after graduating from Kathleen High School. Eventually, he did tours in Iraq, Bosnia, and elsewhere, and always lived to tell about it. He just succumbed to another kind of enemy.

“All the wars that he has been in. You think about how he could have gotten killed by an IED or something like that,” his mom, Kathy Ogletree, told FOX 13. “But this happened so fast.”

Ogletree was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks ago. He seemed to be getting better. Then took a turn for the worse. He started getting pains in his chest and legs and was admitted to Bartow Memorial Hospital. Twelve hours later, he was dead.

Ogletree’s mother says, at 45, her son was the picture of health and would exercise every day.

“He did pushups. He did all kinds of workout routines. He would run around the neighborhood,” she said.

Advertisement

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates

It is still unclear why COVID-19 can be devastating to some people, and not to others.



“You never know,” said Ogletree’s next-door neighbor, Andy Bolig. “Living. It is full of uncertainty.”

According to the Department of Defense, more than 69,000 members of the military have tested positive for COVID-19. When you include dependents, contractors and civilians who work for the military, the number is over 102,000.

Ogletree's death marks the tenth coronavirus fatality among service members.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map