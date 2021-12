For the first time since 1973, a Austin ISD football team is competing for a state title.

The LBJ Early College High School Jaguars are undefeated this season at 15 and 0.

FOX 7 Austin's Shannon Ryan has more from the school's sendoff for the team in Northeast Austin.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter