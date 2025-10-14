Expand / Collapse search

Leander ISD employee arrested, charged with indecency with a child

By
Published  October 14, 2025 8:36pm CDT
Cedar Park
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • A Leander ISD employee was arrested
    • The school district said he was in the transportation department
    • He was charged with two counts of indecency with a child

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A Leander ISD employee was arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child. 

What we know:

Cedar Park police said on Oct. 8, officers received a report from Leander ISD regarding allegations of indecency with a child involving an employee with the district's transportation department. 

On Oct. 14, 70-year-old Steven Lackey was arrested. 

He is being charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

The Source: Information from the Cedar Park Police Department

Cedar ParkCrime and Public Safety