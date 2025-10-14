Leander ISD employee arrested, charged with indecency with a child
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A Leander ISD employee was arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child.
What we know:
Cedar Park police said on Oct. 8, officers received a report from Leander ISD regarding allegations of indecency with a child involving an employee with the district's transportation department.
On Oct. 14, 70-year-old Steven Lackey was arrested.
He is being charged with two counts of indecency with a child.
The Source: Information from the Cedar Park Police Department