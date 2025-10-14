Leander ISD employee arrested, charged with indecency with a child

The Brief A Leander ISD employee was arrested The school district said he was in the transportation department He was charged with two counts of indecency with a child



A Leander ISD employee was arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

What we know:

Cedar Park police said on Oct. 8, officers received a report from Leander ISD regarding allegations of indecency with a child involving an employee with the district's transportation department.

On Oct. 14, 70-year-old Steven Lackey was arrested.

He is being charged with two counts of indecency with a child.