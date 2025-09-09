Leander ISD discusses long-range plan amid budget deficit, declining enrollment

The Brief Leander ISD looking at long-range plan to handle budget deficit, declining enrollment at certain schools 3 possible paths are on the table with proposed school closures, adjusted staffing or consolidation of programs District will make recommendation to the board at the Sept. 18 meeting



Leander ISD is holding a workshop Tuesday night to discuss its long-range plan for handling its budget deficit and declining enrollment at certain schools.

Possible paths for Leander ISD

What we know:

The district has laid out three possible paths.

Path 1 would consolidate campuses for these elementary schools for a combined $4.15 million in savings:

Faubion to Westside

Cypress to Naumann

Steiner Ranch to Laura W. Bush and River Ridge

Path 2 would be to adjust staffing numbers for elementary schools with low enrollment for $1.78 million in savings.

Path 3 would be a partial consolidation of programs to save $3.55 million.

What they're saying:

Leander ISD Board President Anna Smith says Tuesday's workshop will be the first in-depth conversation about the plans. She wants to see balance at the low- and high- enrollment campuses.

"I'm leaning toward a path that keeps community balance and student needs at the forefront, but also making sure our staff has the manageable workload," she said.

She says there are difficult conversations about what to cut, especially with underfunding from the state.

"Nobody wants to close schools, but the reality is we do have a $18 million budget deficit," Smith said.

Board Member Paul Gauthier (Place 7) says he doesn't agree with any of the plans.

"We need to save the schools. Every school matters. Every kid matters. It's a marriage that we can't have a divorce for. We have the money to keep every school open," he said.

He wants to look at cutting other costs, like board meeting meals or movers for certain equipment.

"We have a lot of other costly measures," he said.

Local perspective:

Erin Osman has three children in Leander ISD, with two at Cypress Elementary.

"It was a shock to our community," she said of the possible closure.

"What we're asking is to partner with the board and to partner with the administration and be a part of this conversation and see the transparency and the data and the approach that they are using to make these decisions," she said.

They've also started a petition.

"What we're really asking is that we slow down and we do this right," she said. "No one is arguing that we should not do anything. What we're arguing is that we really need to look at the district budget as a whole."

What's next:

At the Sept. 18 board meeting, the district will make a recommendation for the board to review.

A final vote is anticipated on Oct. 9.