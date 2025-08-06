Leander man sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud scheme

article

The Brief A Leander man was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a wire fraud scheme. Nicholas Keith Bonneville, 25, conned more than 100 victims out of nearly $1 million. Bonneville was also ordered to pay more than $575,000 in restitution to his victims.



A Leander man was sentenced Friday to more than three years in prison for a wire fraud scheme that swindled more than 100 victims out of nearly $1 million, federal prosecutors announced.

Wire fraud scheme

What we know:

Nicholas Keith Bonneville, 25, was sentenced to 37 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman. He was also ordered to pay $575,450.30 in restitution.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Bonneville told the victims he was a successful foreign exchange trader who would match their investments, dollar for dollar, up to $100,000 to help their portfolios grow. In one instance, Bonneville falsely claimed to have turned a $50,000 investment into $1 million in less than a year.

An investigation by the FBI found that Bonneville did not engage in foreign exchange trading. Instead, he used the money to pay for personal expenses and repay other victims, prosecutors said.

Bonneville was arrested in February and pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in May.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Harding for the Western District of Texas.